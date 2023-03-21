Ex-convict shot multiple times by cops supports execution by firing squad

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has heard arguments concerning execution by firing squad being cruel and unusual punishment, but the court has yet to determine if the firing squad or electric chairs are legal ways to execute inmates in the state.

Ron Burris, a former convict, was shot by police multiple times after leading them on a chase in 1998.

He was sentenced to prison for his crime and says he came out a changed man. But having felt the sting of bullets himself, Burris does not feel that death by firing squad is cruel or unusual punishment for those who deserve it.

“They had every right to do what they did to me. Every right...” Burris said as he recounted the day 46 rounds came into his car. “Next thing you know I’m begging them to stop, ‘Stop, please!’ Gunshots hurt and it’s a lot of pain.”

Burris says he never took a life, but says if his actions that day had caused someone else to die he would have deserved it. He says a person facing a firing squad wouldn’t have to endure what he did.

Burris said police fired 48 shots at his car after he led them on a chase in 1998. He was wounded 12 times. (Live 5/File)

“I think the amount of bullets they fire is six bullets. And only 3 hit them. I got 12 in me” Burris said. “Forty-eight bullets went through that car. Forty-eight. And it’s not justified for six for somebody who took somebody’s life?”

Burris referred to convicted Emanuel Church shooter Dylann Roof as someone he feels is especially deserving of death by a firing squad.

“That man went into that church and killed nine people. And firing squad is not justified for him. Something’s wrong...something’s wrong,” Burris said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.