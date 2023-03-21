SC Lottery
FedEx driver killed in West Ashley crash identified

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Summerville man killed in a West Ashley crash.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Summerville man killed in a West Ashley crash.

Tyler Tumolo, 23, died at approximately 10:35 a.m. Friday on the scene of a crash on Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Tumolo was the driver of a FedEx truck that ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the Charleston Police Department.

O’Neal said Tumolo was restrained at the time of the crash.

