Firefighter injured battling ‘suspicious’ Beaufort Co. fire

The Burton Fire District says a firefighter was injured battling a house fire deemed “suspicious” by investigators.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a firefighter was injured battling a house fire deemed “suspicious” by investigators.

Firefighters arrived just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a home on Parris Island Gateway, by the Broad River Boulevard intersection, fully engulfed in flames.

The district says crews controlled the fire quickly, but it took over an hour to fully extinguish because of the extensive fire in the wooden home. Crews also put out fires in the trees and brush around the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire closed that area of Parris Island Gateway for more than three hours and officials expect one lane of Parris Island Gateway to remain closed through the morning while crews continue to work at the scene.

The firefighter was treated by Beaufort County EMS and returned to duty.

