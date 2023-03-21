SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing

Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia man is celebrating twice as much after he had two winning tickets in the same Powerball drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Ben Baker bought a total of 10 tickets for the March 4 Powerball drawing from the Food Lion in Covington.

Out of those 10 tickets, two of them matched four of the winning numbers along with the Powerball number.

Baker would have won a $50,000 prize. However, he spent an extra dollar on each ticket when he bought them for Power Play, which triples each prize to $150,000. The two winnings added up to $300,000.

“I was really lucky,” he said as he received his check.

The Virginia Lottery said the winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 and the Powerball number was 16.

Baker said he plans to use some of the winnings for home improvement while saving the rest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
The shooting happened Friday night at a Harbour Lake Drive apartment complex near Goose Creek,...
17-year-old victim identified in Berkeley Co. shooting
D’Angelo Brown, 28, died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and...
Charleston Co. Sheriff issues statement after inmate’s death ruled homicide
Dameion Brown, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Report: Man turns himself in for N. Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department says three people were arrested after officers responded...
3 arrested in N. Charleston vehicle break-ins

Latest News

.
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump,...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Attorneys release statement for Lake City natives who survived Mexico kidnapping