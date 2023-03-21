Lawyers blame ‘systemic failure’ for Charleston County inmate’s death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers who represent the family of an inmate who died late last year at the Charleston County jail say the coroner took a rare, but integral step this week.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown a homicide. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Brown died on Dec. 29 from Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure because of “gross medical neglect.”

Attorneys James B. Moore III and Scott Evans say they are no strangers to wrongful death lawsuits. But they say the coroner’s ruling in this case will allow them to hold those responsible for Brown’s death accountable.

They say Brown was held at the Al Cannon Detention Center for 125 days last year in a solitary cell in the facility’s Behavioral Management Unit. They say the sheer length of the deterioration that Brown suffered highlights a failure on the systemic level.

They claim there were multiple missed opportunities to intervene by detention staff and that Brown’s death was 100 percent preventable.

The Evans Moore Law Firm filed a lawsuit earlier this month against Charleston County and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. No less than a dozen times, court documents allege Brown’s body and surroundings were covered in his own excrement. The lawsuit alleges he was denied medication to treat his mental health issues,

Moore says that it wasn’t just tragic the way Brown died but also how his mother and family now have to live knowing the way he spent his last few months alive.

“How could somebody see a human being in that state and do nothing about it? I don’t think she’ll get an answer to that question and those are the things that are causing her a lot of pain and grief,” Moore said. “Again, that this wasn’t just one person who didn’t do her job, this was multiple people who saw her son in this condition.”

The attorneys say the family hopes changes will be made to prevent something like this from ever happening again. That includes finding a different medical provider than Wellpath LLC, the current medical provider.

In a statement released late Monday afternoon after the coroner’s report was released, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said her agency is cooperating with a State Law Enforcement Division investigation and that an internal investigation is also underway.

“I have full confidence in my Detention staff that concerns over Mr. Brown’s medical treatment and his needs were documented and referrals were made,” Graziano said. “We are continuing to work with the county through the procurement process to find a different health care provider.”

Wellpath is currently contracted to continue providing medical services at the jail until late June.

The county in the process of searching for a replacement and there have reportedly been three applicants so far.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.