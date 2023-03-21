Man arrested after fights with father, brother

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing charges after an argument with his father turned violent, a report states.

Jail records show 31-year-old Joseph Lee Campbell is charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery.

A police report states Campbell had left his home to go to a bar Monday night and had multiple drinks before calling his father to pick him up.

After arriving home, Campbell received a call from someone with drugs for him, the report states.

Campbell and his father got into a fight after the father told Campbell he would need to get a hotel because the drugs would not be allowed in the house, the report states.

The report states Campbell’s brother tried to separate the two and hit Campbell with a box fan because they couldn’t control him.

Campbell left the home and was located a short time later by the Charleston Police Department.

Campbell was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

