Report: Man turns himself in for N. Charleston shooting

Dameion Brown, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Dameion Brown, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after detectives say he turned himself in for a Feb. 14 shooting.

Dameion Brown, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of South Allen Dr. at approximately 8:56 p.m. on Feb. 14. On scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a report.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and they are still recovering from their injuries, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.

Detectives identified the suspect as Dameion Brown, and warrants were issued for his arrest, Hagge said.

Brown turned himself in to detectives on Monday, the report states.

Brown is booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

