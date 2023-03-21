Summerville firefighters extinguish vehicle fire
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Summerville were called to a vehicle fire outside a hotel Tuesday morning.
Officials said crews arrived at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Summerville and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Crews got the fire contained, but not before the fire caused minor damage to a van parked beside it.
There was no word on any injuries.
