SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Town of Awendaw denies 72-unit housing development near waterways

Lowcountry Land Development Consultants, the developers of this project, proposed for 72 houses...
Lowcountry Land Development Consultants, the developers of this project, proposed for 72 houses to go on almost 50 acres of land right down the road from the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - A planning commission in Awendaw unanimously denied a 72-unit housing development that could’ve impacted intercoastal waterways Monday evening.

At Monday’s planning commission meeting, the board voted to deny a change in zoning.

Lowcountry Land Development Consultants, the developers of this project, proposed for 72 houses to go on almost 50 acres of land right down the road from the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. This would have put one to two homes on each acre.

“They can leak, they can malfunction and leak, they can be inundated by hard rains, storms that cause them to leak,” Susan Cox, who doesn’t live far from this area, said. “And all of that goes into the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.”

The water-testing company, Charleston Waterkeeper, says if this was passed, too many septic tanks close together would have prevented wastewater from the homes from breaking down properly.

“And that could wreak havoc on local shellfish beds, water quality and for anybody that relies on livelihood or recreational activity,” Executive Director of Charleston Waterkeeper Andrew Wunderley said.

There’s no information at this time if the developer will propose this on any other area of nearby land.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
The shooting happened Friday night at a Harbour Lake Drive apartment complex near Goose Creek,...
17-year-old victim identified in Berkeley Co. shooting
D’Angelo Brown, 28, died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and...
Charleston Co. Sheriff issues statement after inmate’s death ruled homicide
Officers noticed a car going fast at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Rivers Avenue.
Police: 2 youths, man charged after short N. Charleston chase
The North Charleston Police Department says three people were arrested after officers responded...
3 arrested in N. Charleston vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Buist Academy school nurse Kim Haldrup uses a special gel substance and light to help students...
Classroom Champions: School nurse wants gel to teach kids about germs
Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, potentially leaving...
Next steps: Where those no longer eligible for Medicaid in SC can turn
Dameion Brown, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Report: Man turns himself in for N. Charleston shooting
In the South Carolina Statehouse, lawmakers are trying to pass bail reform bills to keep repeat...
Live 5 Investigates: Former convict speaks in favor of stricter bail laws