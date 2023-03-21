Town of Ravenel to discuss neighborhood development plans

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposed 755-acre development in Ravenel is up for discussion at Tuesday’s town council meeting.

The proposed planned development and annexation will sit on Davidson Road across the street from Poplar Grove Equestrian Center. It would feature 350 residential units, community amenities, a neighborhood park, canals, ponds and lakes, and trails for biking and golf carts.

The developer Davison Investors LLC said 131 acres of land would remain preserved as wetlands and 145 acres would be dedicated to parks. The developer would also like to make 25 acres of the land commercial use.

Ravenel Mayor Stephen W. Thumbleston said the community would be similar to The Landing at Poplar Grove neighborhood which is located across the street.

Thumbleston said the concerns the council is hearing from the neighboring community is the new neighborhood could potentially increase traffic at the intersection of Davidson Road and Savannah Highway and urges residents to sign a petition requesting the department of transportation make improvements to the intersection.

“Traffic is a concern,” Mayor Thumbleston said. “We know this and we will make a real push with the residents over there. The folks that have been involved in this process of vetting this development if they will be equally as involved in helping us gain signatures on petitions to forward to DOT it does help. So we’re going to need their involvement moving forward.”

Thumbleston said the cost of the homes is yet to be determined and the town council will require two readings to approve the project.

