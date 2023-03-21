Warming trend will bring the chance of a few showers this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect along the coast from 7 AM until 10 AM today. Minor flooding of vulnerable streets is possible around the time of high tide. High tide in the Charleston Harbor will occur at 8:35 AM.

High pressure overhead will bring a sunny day with warming temperatures reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. A weak coastal disturbance will move toward the coast overnight and Wednesday bringing warmer temperatures, more clouds and even the chance of a few showers. Highs will top out in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. That disturbance will push away from the area on Thursday leading to more sunshine and even warmer temperatures near 80 degrees on Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday.

A cold front will move into the area Saturday bringing a brief opportunity for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Dry, sunny weather is expected for the second half of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

