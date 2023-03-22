SC Lottery
Cannarella’s Walkoff Homer Lifts Tigers Over Eagles 8-5

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Cam Cannarella hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to give Clemson an 8-5 walkoff victory over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 13-8, while the Eagles fell to 9-13.

Caden Grice’s sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then the Eagles responded with three runs in the second inning, capped by Nicholas Badillo’s two-out, two-run homer. In the third inning, Will Taylor lined a run-scoring single, then Blake Wright’s RBI fielder’s choice tied the score.

Cooper Ingle led off the fifth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, then Caden Grice ripped a two-run homer, his second of the year, to give Clemson a 5-3 lead. The Eagles answered with two runs to tie the score in the sixth inning on McKinley Erves’ homer.

In the ninth inning, Jacob Jarrell led off with a walk and Benjamin Blackwell reached on a bunt single. On a 1-0 count, Cannarella belted a 383-foot home run, his second long ball of the year, to left-center for the game-winning hit.

Nick Clayton (2-0) earned the win by retiring all nine batters he faced in relief with four strikeouts. Parker Whittle (2-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Kennesaw State to face the Owls on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

