The Citadel gets comeback win over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right fielder Wells Sykes delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game in a 6-5 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, Charleston Southern 5

Records: Charleston Southern (11-11), The Citadel (13-7)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

CSU was able to score a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Davis.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the eighth as Anthony Badala singled up the middle, and pinch runner Clay Wilson came in to score on a Lott single through the left side.

The Citadel got the offense going again in the seventh inning as Thomas Rollauer beat out a bunt single and Lott walked. With two outs, Sawyer Reeves delivered a RBI double to right center. Sykes followed by dropping a two-run single into right center.

CSU pushed across a run in the sixth inning after a leadoff walk came around to score on a JC Agard single to left.

The Bulldogs got a pair of runs back in the home-half of the inning as singles from Travis Lott and Sawyer Reeves, along with a walk to Noah Mitchell, loaded the bases with one out. Wells Sykes followed with a RBI single to left center and Travis Elliott chopped a ball just over the head of the pitcher for a RBI single.

The Bucs got on the board in the first inning on a RBI double from Kieran Davis and a two-run homer from Chandler Tuupo.

Inside the Box Score

The Citadel did most of their scoring late in the game as they plated three runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth. It was the third victory this season when trailing going into the seventh inning.

The Bulldogs finished with 12 hits, with four players having multi-hit games.

Wells Sykes led the way by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Thomas Rollauer went 2-for-4 with a run score out of the leadoff spot, while Travis Lott collected two hits and drove in a run. He also walked twice and score a pair of runs.

Sawyer Reeves went finished 2-for-4 with a key two-out RBI double and a run scored.

Yates Bland made his first career start and settled into the game after the first inning. He went 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two strikeouts.

He worked his way out of a big jam in the second inning as he got a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the bases loaded situation.

Will Holmes (2-0) was solid out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and striking out one over 2.0 innings to pick up the victory.

George Derrick Floyd (3) surrendered a run on three hits and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings to earn the save.