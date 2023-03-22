CofC Falls 4-3 to Appalachian State in Tuesday Tilt

BOONE, N.C. - College of Charleston baseball fell 4-3 to Appalachian State Tuesday night in the first meeting between programs in nearly a decade.

Charleston (13-7) was able to break through in the pitcher’s duel and tie the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning, but App State’s (11-8) Golston Gillespie had a two-out, two-run single in the bottom half to provide the go-ahead and winning runs.

Leading Off

Final Score: Appalachian State 4, Charleston 3

Location: Boone, N.C.

Records: Charleston (13-7), Appalachian State (11-8)

How It Happened

• Golston Gillespie broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run down the right field line in the second inning.

• Appalachian State would load the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, but Emmett Bice was able to limit the damage to just one run and strand six runners to keep it a 2-0 ballgame.

• Charleston plated their first run of the ballgame in the fifth on a double steal as Cole Mathis stole home on the delayed steal.

• The Cougars would then tie in the seventh as Mathis once again crossed home plate, this time after leading off the frame with his team-leading eighth double of the season.

• Gillespie and the Mountaineers would answer right back in the bottom half with a two-out two-run single to right field gave the home squad a 4-2 lead through seven.

• Charleston would get one back in the eighth on an RBI fielder’s choice but Jackson Steensma came on to end the threat and finished the game off with a clean ninth.

Notes

• Cole Mathis hit his team-leading eighth double of the season and scored two of the Cougar runs Tuesday.

• Joseph Mershon walked in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to 20 and collect his 23rd walk - moving into a tie for 7th nationally in free passes.

• Patrick Sanchez tied a career-best with two walks Tuesday scoring the Cougars’ third run of the night.

• Tuesday was just the second loss for the Cougars in a one-run game as they sit 5-2 on the season in such contests.

• Trotter Harlan set a new season-high with two stolen bases on the night.

Up Next

Charleston returns home for a second-straight CAA weekend as Towson comes calling. First pitch Friday is slated for 6 p.m. from Patriots Point.

