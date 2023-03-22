SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of firing gun into home, nearly hitting child on sofa

Alijeleth Durant, 39, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of...
Alijeleth Durant, 39, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing several charges after firing a gun into a North Charleston home and almost hitting two adults and a child inside, authorities said.

Alijeleth Durant, 39, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

North Charleston Police responded to a report of a home damaged by gunshots on Weld Street around 10:49 p.m. Tuesday night.

A police report states officers located four bullet holes in the front of the home and a bullet that had gone inside the home and hit a sofa, narrowly missing a child.

Durant had gotten into a fight with someone else during a party at the home, the report states.

Officers were able to gather spent casings and bullet fragments at the home but were unable to locate Durant.

The report states someone at the home called again around 1:25 a.m. to say Durant had returned to the home and was leaving in a white car.

Officers located the car entering the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard.

The report states Durant was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers said they recovered a 9mm handgun from Durant who was then arrested.

Durant was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Summerville man killed in a West Ashley...
FedEx driver killed in West Ashley crash identified
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Michael Brown, right, who co-owns the Blue Note Bistro with Henry Smalls, left, says the city...
‘It’s a North Charleston issue’: Bistro responds to lawsuit after shooting
A Charleston man is facing charges after an argument with his father turned violent, a report...
Man arrested after fights with father, brother
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island home demolished to serve as mitigation site
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New development in Ravenel passes unanimously in first reading
The property on Shoreham Road will now serve as a small water retrofit.
James Island home demolished to serve as mitigation site