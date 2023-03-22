Man accused of firing gun into home, nearly hitting child on sofa

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing several charges after firing a gun into a North Charleston home and almost hitting two adults and a child inside, authorities said.

Alijeleth Durant, 39, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

North Charleston Police responded to a report of a home damaged by gunshots on Weld Street around 10:49 p.m. Tuesday night.

A police report states officers located four bullet holes in the front of the home and a bullet that had gone inside the home and hit a sofa, narrowly missing a child.

Durant had gotten into a fight with someone else during a party at the home, the report states.

Officers were able to gather spent casings and bullet fragments at the home but were unable to locate Durant.

The report states someone at the home called again around 1:25 a.m. to say Durant had returned to the home and was leaving in a white car.

Officers located the car entering the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard.

The report states Durant was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers said they recovered a 9mm handgun from Durant who was then arrested.

Durant was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

