Mt. Pleasant Police list road closures for Bridge Run

The 46th annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K will be held on April 1 from Mount Pleasant into...
The 46th annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K will be held on April 1 from Mount Pleasant into downtown Charleston.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department issued its plans for street closures scheduled for the Cooper River Bridge Run on April 1.

The day before the annual 10K race, police said drivers should expect delays and congestion on Coleman Boulevard as resources are put in place.

Here are the times they released for the morning of the race:

  • April 1, 3 a.m. - Road closures will begin on Coleman Boulevard from Fairmont Avenue to Hibben Street.
  • 5 a.m. - Starting at 5 a.m., closures will extend on Coleman Boulevard from Chuck Dawley Boulevard to Live Oak Drive.
  • 6 a.m. - Coleman Boulevard will also be closed from Live Oak Drive to the Ravenel Bridge.
  • 7 a.m. - All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge will be closed. A diversion at U.S. 17 at Houston Northcutt onto Mathis Ferry Road will be in place for all southbound traffic.
  • Approximately 10 a.m. - Areas along Coleman Boulevard are expected to begin reopening with the exception of Fairmont Avenue and Hibben Street and Chuck Dawley Boulevard.
  • Approximately 11 a.m. - The Ravenel Bridge is expected to reopen (or as soon as participants and volunteers have cleared the bridge.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and the starting line will be at the corner of Simmons and Coleman Boulevard. Runners are expected to be in their corral by 7 a.m.

Click here to register.

Registration will cost $65.00 through March 29. From March 30 through March 31, the registration cost will rise to $70 per person.

