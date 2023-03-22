SC Lottery
N. Charleston man pleads guilty in 73-year-old’s killing

Kameron Horton, 22, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the murder charge, according to George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.(15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to a 73-year-old’s murder.

Kameron Horton, 22, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the murder charge, according to George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Authorities found a man dead on Jan. 30, 2022, at his home on Hillside Drive. That is in the North Myrtle Beach area. The man was later identified as 73-year-old Darrell Johnson.

In a Facebook post from the solicitor’s office, they say Horton fled the area and was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, in Jasper County.

“The North Myrtle Beach Police Department did an excellent job of solving the case within hours of it happening,” DeBusk said.

The judge who presided over the guilty plea hearing sentenced Horton to 30 years in prison. Horton is not eligible for supervised release and must serve the entire sentence, according to the solicitor’s office.

