Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault

Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market Street area during the early morning hours of March 19.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is wanted in connection to an ongoing assault investigation.

Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market Street area during the early morning hours of March 19.


The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is wanted in connection to an ongoing assault investigation.(Charleston Police Department)

If anyone recognizes the person or has information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the on-duty central detective. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

