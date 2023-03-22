Police searching for missing 16-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old who was reported missing on Tuesday.

James Lee Carter Jr. last spoke to his family members on March 9 when he was on his way to school, police say. Since then, his family has not heard from him or seen him.

Carter is believed to frequent the North Charleston area, specifically around Florida Avenue, the old DSS building complex and the Cherokee Apartments, investigators say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.