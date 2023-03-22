SC Lottery
Showers possible as we transition to much warmer weather!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds and showers will be on the increase today as we transition away from the cold weather toward much warmer days for rest of the week. Grab the umbrellas as you head out today! We’ll start out with a mostly cloudy sky and passing light showers/sprinkles this morning. A disturbance will slide along the coast today keeping the chance for a few showers in the forecast through this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.

The rain chance will fade tonight but fog may be an issue out the door on Thursday morning. Otherwise, it should be a sunny stretch of dry, warm weather to wrap up the work week. Highs will reach the low 80s Thursday, mid 80s inland on Friday.

A cold front will bring a chance of a few showers and storms Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees. Sunday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 80s. There may be a few showers or storms Sunday evening and Sunday night.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 69.

THURSDAY: AM Fog. Mostly Sunny. High 81.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storm. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain Possible Late. High 84.

