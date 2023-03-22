SC Lottery
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest

Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and possession with intent to distribute marijuana Tuesday night.(1st Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man will spend 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of trafficking drugs.

The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the jury deliberated for just over an hour Tuesday night before finding 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The charges stem from a May 2021 traffic stop by deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office in Harleyville.

Deputies, after smelling the odor of marijuana, asked about drugs in the vehicle. Boyd admitted to having marijuana and the subsequent search of the vehicle yielded approximately three ounces of marijuana, a scale and baggies, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said after Boyd was arrested and taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center, more than 28 grams of cocaine was located under his groin.

Boyd was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

