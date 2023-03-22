FIRST ALERT: Utility company reporting power outage on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Electric Cooperative says a Wednesday afternoon power outage is affecting customers on Wadmalaw Island.

The outage was reported at 5:32 p.m. a is currently impacting 1756 customers.

According to the electric company’s outage map, that is 100% of the customers they serve on Wadmalaw Island.

It is not clear when power will return to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.