FIRST ALERT: Utility company reporting power outage on Wadmalaw Island

The outage was reported at 5:32 p.m. a is currently impacting 1756 customers.
The outage was reported at 5:32 p.m. a is currently impacting 1756 customers.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Electric Cooperative says a Wednesday afternoon power outage is affecting customers on Wadmalaw Island.

The outage was reported at 5:32 p.m. a is currently impacting 1756 customers.

According to the electric company’s outage map, that is 100% of the customers they serve on Wadmalaw Island.

It is not clear when power will return to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

