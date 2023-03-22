SC Lottery
Workshop fire damages vehicles, tools in Colleton Co.

Officials said two vehicles that were at the shop for repairs were damaged by the fire.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A heater sparked a fire inside a Colleton County workshop Tuesday afternoon damaging the building and items inside, officials said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the fire around 2 p.m. Tuesday to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

The shop’s owner told firefighters a heater had been left on and spread to some flammable liquids stored inside the building.

Fire officials said the fire burned through the rear wall of the shop igniting grass and brush at the rear of the building.

Officials said two vehicles that were at the shop for repairs were damaged by the fire.

