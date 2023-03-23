SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest
Michael Brown, right, who co-owns the Blue Note Bistro with Henry Smalls, left, says the city...
‘It’s a North Charleston issue’: Bistro responds to lawsuit after shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC rep. calls on DOJ to investigate inmate’s death
Summerville Fire Department is working an “active incident” Thursday morning.
Firefighters working ‘active incident’ in Summerville
A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer