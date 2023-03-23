Community center’s expansion will help serve more people, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center in North Charleston is expanding its social services hub to help serve over 30,000 more people, according to their officials.

The Community Resource Center serves the community through donations from groceries to technology to school supplies and more. Its current site will now expand into the former DHEC building next door. Officials say they currently impact at least 15,000 to 20,000 people each week.

They say this expansion will help them support those in need.

“They can actually be comfortable in a nice environment,” Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center, said. “We want them. We want to uplift them. Our whole purpose is to uplift. Once you uplift somebody, they can go out and get the jobs.”

The CRC will also continue its partnership with Neal Brothers, an export packing company that helps bring technology, like tablets and refrigerators, to the site and help connect people to jobs.

“The bottom line is these guys have started a foundation,” Neal Brothers CEO Darryl Ray Griffin said. “We just want to be part of it and we’re going to help them feed it, and do what we have to do to make it successful.”

The CRC says they hope to finish this expansion in the next two weeks.

