SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Community center’s expansion will help serve more people, officials say

The Community Resource Center serves the community through donations from groceries to...
The Community Resource Center serves the community through donations from groceries to technology to school supplies and more.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center in North Charleston is expanding its social services hub to help serve over 30,000 more people, according to their officials.

The Community Resource Center serves the community through donations from groceries to technology to school supplies and more. Its current site will now expand into the former DHEC building next door. Officials say they currently impact at least 15,000 to 20,000 people each week.

They say this expansion will help them support those in need.

“They can actually be comfortable in a nice environment,” Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center, said. “We want them. We want to uplift them. Our whole purpose is to uplift. Once you uplift somebody, they can go out and get the jobs.”

The CRC will also continue its partnership with Neal Brothers, an export packing company that helps bring technology, like tablets and refrigerators, to the site and help connect people to jobs.

“The bottom line is these guys have started a foundation,” Neal Brothers CEO Darryl Ray Griffin said. “We just want to be part of it and we’re going to help them feed it, and do what we have to do to make it successful.”

The CRC says they hope to finish this expansion in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault

Latest News

Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Crews responded Thursday morning just after 5 a.m. to the Archway Academy child development...
PHOTOS: Summerville firefighters battle fire at Archway Academy