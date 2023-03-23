SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Summerville man killed in a West Ashley...
FedEx driver killed in West Ashley crash identified
Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
Michael Brown, right, who co-owns the Blue Note Bistro with Henry Smalls, left, says the city...
‘It’s a North Charleston issue’: Bistro responds to lawsuit after shooting
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Donte Javon Donelle Gregg, 29, is wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest...
Deputies: Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders to pay off car loan

Latest News

A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
1 hurt when tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs