SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville

Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.
Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.(Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hunters found the remains of a 87-year-old man who had been missing since February.

Deputies were called out to a wooded area just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area.

At the scene, they confirmed the remains and notified the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.

Jones went missing on Feb. 9. That night, deputies responded to Sandlapper Lane and met with someone who said his vehicle got stuck, and while he was trying to get help, Jones walked off.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said they were using ATVs, bloodhounds, grid searches, drones and a helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the search.

Investigators say the area Jones was found in was recently under several feet of water. A controlled burn was recently completed in that wooded area, which allowed the terrain to change. The area was partially cleared out by that controlled burn, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of Jones’ death.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault

Latest News

SwampFest kicks off at Ashley Ridge High School with an array of activities
Dorchester District Two ‘SwampFest’ celebrates students with special needs
Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement
Volunteers work to dig a new inlet channel in the marsh near Charles Towne Landing
Moving mud by hand: State officials work to restore West Ashley marsh
Ft. Dorchester alum Carlos Dunlap waves from his float during a parade in North Charleston on...
Super Bowl champion Carlos Dunlap honored with parade in North Charleston