Dorchester District Two ‘SwampFest’ celebrates students with special needs

SwampFest kicks off at Ashley Ridge High School with an array of activities
SwampFest kicks off at Ashley Ridge High School with an array of activities
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A number of schools participated in SwampFest at Ashley Ridge High School to celebrate students with special needs.

The Dorchester District Two event highlights inclusive activities for students, faculty and staff to take part in. The day involved games, water balloons and even therapy animals. Students were greeted by cheerleaders and received the opportunity to win prizes. Including one of the best prizes of them all, forming a bond of friendship.

“I mean. This kind of atmosphere, it just warms your heart,” Ashley Ridge teacher Kristina White said. “I mean I had some of our staff in tears just watching the parade coming in. It’s good to celebrate inclusion.”

White said SwampFest was halted for a couple of years due to COVID-19, and it was touching to see everyone come together once again to support the special cause.

Each child was assigned a buddy to hang out with during this year’s event. White said they had around 500 buddies for every student who participated and well over 500 volunteers. Buddies are able to choose what education level they want to work with from elementary, middle or high school.

White said the students develop a bond through the experience and most end up requesting the same buddy the next year.

“These kids learn a lot. And they realize how important it is to show compassion and love and— we’re all just people you know. We just want to have fun. We just want to be accepted and just feel the love.”

