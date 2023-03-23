SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Father arrested after death of 3-month-old who ‘may have been tortured’

The Cherokee County Coroner's office says they believe the child may have been tortured
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police arrested a suspect after the death of a three-month-old baby in Gaffney who had been on life support and passed away.

According to the coroner, baby Malachi Alfred Maurice Tate, Jr. was brought to Cherokee Medical Center on March 18 after his father reportedly found him unresponsive in the apartment. The baby was resuscitated at the Gaffney hospital and later airlifted to Greenville Children’s Hospital where he had undergone treatment and evaluation since that time.

The coroner said the child had multiple areas of injuries on his body that are not consistent with a fall as the father initially reported had occurred two days earlier. The fatal injuries on the baby are “no doubt from abuse,” the coroner said.

Malachi Tate
Malachi Tate(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

The child’s father, Malachi Tate, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with abuse/inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

“It appears this child may have been tortured and it makes me sick to my stomach that a helpless infant has suffered and lost his life at the hands of someone who had a total disregard for a human,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “We must send a message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Fowler said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon to assist with the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in...
Police seek assistance in downtown vehicle theft
Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.
Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orange Grove Middle School robotics team prepares for world competition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie
Trident Medical Center is working to spread awareness about a type of throat cancer they say is...
Lowcountry doctors track increase in certain throat cancers
The Senate Ethics Committee is admonishing South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for soliciting...
Senate Ethics admonishes Graham for campaign solicitations