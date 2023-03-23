Fire destroys home, burns land in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home and burned two acres of land in Awendaw Thursday.

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellenville Fire District and other agencies responded before 3 p.m. to the 600 block of Veronica Road where a double-wide mobile home was destroyed.

A shed was also involved in the fire, crews said.

As of around 3:15 p.m., firefighters said the bulk of the fire was under control.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Firefighters said a double-wide mobile home was destroyed in the fire, which also damaged a shed and burned about two acres of land. (Awendaw McClellanville Fire District)

