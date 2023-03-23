Crews respond to fire at Summerville school

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire ripped through a Summerville childhood development center early Thursday morning.

Summerville Fire Department officials said they responded just after 5 a.m. to Archway Academy on Miles Jamison Road.

Responding firefighters found the building to be fully engulfed with flames coming from the roof.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremiah Lee said a majority of the fire had been extinguished around 6:30 a.m. but crews would remain on the scene to work on “hot spots.”

The building will be a total loss, Lee said.

The fire has Miles Jamison Road closed between Gahagan Road and Old Trolley Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Avoid the area of the 200 block of Miles Jamison Rd. Use and alternate route. SFD working an active incident. #CHSTRAFC #CHSNEWS .@SummervilleSC — Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) March 23, 2023

