SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Four-Run Eighth Propels Tigers Over Owls 6-2

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, GA. - Riley Bertram’s two-run single gave Clemson the lead and began a four-run eighth inning in Clemson’s 6-2 victory over Kennesaw State at Stillwell Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 14-8, while the Owls dropped to 8-11. The two teams conclude their season series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 25.

Chad Fairey’s sacrifice fly in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then Brayden Eidson belted a solo homer in the third inning to tie the score. Chris Cole’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave the Owls a 2-1 lead, then a double-play grounder by the Tigers tied the score in the fifth inning.

Cooper Ingle led off the eighth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, then Bertram ripped a two-run single to give Clemson a 4-2 lead. Jacob Jarrell followed with a suicide squeeze bunt that dropped for a single, allowing two runs to score.

Reed Garris (2-0) earned the win in relief by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Tiger starter Joe Allen pitched 6.0 effective innings, allowing six hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts. Eidson (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded two hits, two runs (one earned) and five walks with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched in relief.

The Tigers remain in the Atlanta area to play at Georgia Tech in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Summerville man killed in a West Ashley...
FedEx driver killed in West Ashley crash identified
Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
Michael Brown, right, who co-owns the Blue Note Bistro with Henry Smalls, left, says the city...
‘It’s a North Charleston issue’: Bistro responds to lawsuit after shooting
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Donte Javon Donelle Gregg, 29, is wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest...
Deputies: Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders to pay off car loan

Latest News

VIDEO: Battery prepare to host Tampa Bay on Saturday
VIDEO: Battery prepare to host Tampa Bay on Saturday
VIDEO: The Citadel begins Spring Practice
VIDEO: The Citadel begins Spring Practice
The 46th annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K will be held on April 1 from Mount Pleasant into...
Mt. Pleasant Police list road closures for Bridge Run
VIDEO: The Citadel gets comeback win over Charleston Southern
VIDEO: The Citadel gets comeback win over Charleston Southern