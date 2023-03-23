Georgetown Co. student accused of bringing weapon to school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a 15-year-old Georgetown County student is facing charges after bringing a weapon to school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called to Waccamaw High School Thursday morning because of a weapon on school grounds.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said the 15-year-old student is accused of having an unloaded BB gun inside side his backpack on a bus.

Lesley says the student will be charged with having a weapon on school property and remanded into his parents’ custody.

The school continued to operate under normal conditions and staff and students were not in danger, Lesley said.

correction: An earlier version of this story said the student was 16 years old. A corrected release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office corrected the student's age to 15.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.