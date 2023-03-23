SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Co. student accused of bringing weapon to school

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called to Waccamaw High School Thursday morning...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called to Waccamaw High School Thursday morning because of a weapon on school grounds.(WMBF/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a 15-year-old Georgetown County student is facing charges after bringing a weapon to school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called to Waccamaw High School Thursday morning because of a weapon on school grounds.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said the 15-year-old student is accused of having an unloaded BB gun inside side his backpack on a bus.

Lesley says the student will be charged with having a weapon on school property and remanded into his parents’ custody.

The school continued to operate under normal conditions and staff and students were not in danger, Lesley said.

correction: An earlier version of this story said the student was 16 years old. A corrected release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office corrected the student's age to 15.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest

Latest News

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present...
South Carolina comptroller to resign after $3.5B error
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Crews responded Thursday morning just after 5 a.m. to the Archway Academy child development...
PHOTOS: Summerville firefighters battle fire at Archway Academy