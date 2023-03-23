SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By Shea Schrader and Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son and disposing of his body in a dumpster was denied bond on Thursday morning in court.

Leilani Simon is charged with felony murder in the death of her son, Quinton. She initially reported him missing in early October of 2022, and weeks later, his remains were found in a landfill.

The 19-count indictment says Leilani assaulted her son with an object resulting in serious injury, causing his death, and then placed his body in a dumpster.

The charges against her include one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealment of the death of another and more than a dozen counts of making a false statements to police.

Simon has pleaded not guilty.

Simon’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss four of the counts of making false statements, as well as a motion claiming that prosecutors didn’t share enough information in the indictment to justify the three murder charges.

Since Quinton Simon disappeared in October, his story has gained national attention. Now, the defense is concerned about Simon getting a fair trial and the judge has agreed there will not be a livestream allowed.

However, as far as recording hearings to be played back later, Judge Stokes said she’ll make a ruling on that later.

View a timeline of the case below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Georgetown Co. student accused of bringing weapon to school
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Crews responded Thursday morning just after 5 a.m. to the Archway Academy child development...
PHOTOS: Summerville firefighters battle fire at Archway Academy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police seek assistance in downtown vehicle theft