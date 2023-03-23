Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son and disposing of his body in a dumpster was denied bond on Thursday morning in court.

Leilani Simon is charged with felony murder in the death of her son, Quinton. She initially reported him missing in early October of 2022, and weeks later, his remains were found in a landfill.

The 19-count indictment says Leilani assaulted her son with an object resulting in serious injury, causing his death, and then placed his body in a dumpster.

The charges against her include one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealment of the death of another and more than a dozen counts of making a false statements to police.

Simon has pleaded not guilty.

Leilani Simon was just denied bond by Judge Tammy Stokes. Stokes said there’s a risk Simon would commit a felony and she’s a flight risk.



Simon also pleaded not guilty by way of her attorney. She is charged with felony murder in the death of her 20-month-old son. @WTOC11 — WTOC Camille Syed (@camillesyedtv) March 23, 2023

Simon’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss four of the counts of making false statements, as well as a motion claiming that prosecutors didn’t share enough information in the indictment to justify the three murder charges.

Since Quinton Simon disappeared in October, his story has gained national attention. Now, the defense is concerned about Simon getting a fair trial and the judge has agreed there will not be a livestream allowed.

However, as far as recording hearings to be played back later, Judge Stokes said she’ll make a ruling on that later.

