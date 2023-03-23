Murdaugh’s Colleton Co. property, scene of double murder, sold

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly filed documents show the sale of the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property has been finalized at two-thirds of the original listing price.

The property, commonly referred to as the Moselle property, was the site of the double murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.

Now that property is going to have new owners: James Ayer and Jeffery Godley, the deed document states.

They bought the over 1,700-acre property for more than $2.6 million. It was originally listed for $3.9 million, our sister station in Greenville reports.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

Most of the money from the sale will go toward settlements the Murdaugh family is named in.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing Paul and Maggie on the Moselle property earlier this month.

