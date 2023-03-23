N. Charleston police chief announces retirement

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After five years, the head of the North Charleston Police Department is stepping down.

Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.

Burgess took over the position in 2018. Before that, he served as a police officer for the city for nearly 34 years.

“I have walked the streets of this amazing and dynamic city to make myself available to all, to build bonds and to show that all great things can be accomplished through when we work together,” Burgess said in the Thursday announcement.

The retiring police chief did not say what is next for him but did say details of how he plans to work for North Charleston “are coming soon.”

