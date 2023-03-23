SC Lottery
NFL player learns about cancer diagnosis during routine physical exam

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 7, 2023.(File | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By The Associated Press and Mark Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Moreau tweeted. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.”

The 25-year-old Moreau added he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”

Moreau is a free agent who played the previous four seasons for the Raiders, who took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of LSU when the Las Vegas team was based in Oakland. Last season, he set career highs with 33 catches for 420 yards. Moreau also caught two touchdown passes.

In a tweet posted by the Raiders, the team showed its support for Moreau: “Your Raider family is with you, Foster.”

He started 14 games last season and 25 over the last two years. Moreau has 91 career receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs.

