Police seek assistance in downtown vehicle theft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a vehicle theft investigation.

Officers say the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 687 King Street.

Police describe the person as having short brown hair and wearing a blue North Face jacket, gray shorts and gray shoes. The man has a tattoo on the outside of his right calf.

Officers say the vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective ar 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.