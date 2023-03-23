SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police seek assistance in downtown vehicle theft

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to a vehicle theft investigation.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a vehicle theft investigation.

Officers say the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 687 King Street.

Police describe the person as having short brown hair and wearing a blue North Face jacket, gray shorts and gray shoes. The man has a tattoo on the outside of his right calf.

Officers say the vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective ar 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police seek assistance in downtown vehicle theft
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tri-County gun violence council recruiting for study
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston man pleads guilty in 73-year-old’s killing