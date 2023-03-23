SC rep. calls on DOJ to investigate inmate’s death

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina lawmaker is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a recent inmate death at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

Rep. Marvin Pendarvis represents the family of Julian Jenkins, 50. Jenkins died on March 13 after being in the medical ward at the Charleston County Jail since he was booked earlier this month, according to Charleston County deputies and the Charleston County Coroner. Jenkins’ cause of death has not been determined.

At the same time, the coroner has ruled another death at the jail a ‘homicide by medical neglect,’ the December death of D’Angelo Brown, 28.

Brown died at MUSC from Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure because of “gross medical neglect,” Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The ruling on Brown’s cause of death has prompted Pendarvis to call on the DOJ to investigate Jenkins’ death.

“The circumstances surrounding [Jenkins’] death raise questions, and we believe a DOJ investigation is necessary, especially in light of the findings in the Brown case,” Pendarvis said.

Court documents state Brown was found unresponsive in his cell in the Behavior Modification Unit in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 of last year, where he was then taken to MUSC and died eight days later. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is the investigating agency into Brown’s case, O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says no disciplinary action has been taken against their employees in either case.

The sheriff’s office issued the following statement regarding Pendarvis’ calls for an investigation:

We respect the investigative process and the value of an independent inquiry, which is why we notify SLED of in-custody deaths. It’s also why we requested a SLED investigation into the death of D’Angelo Brown. We have fully cooperated with such investigations and will continue to do so. We have nothing to hide. We welcome factual information rather than rumor and innuendo. We also will hear any concerns expressed to us directly and welcome anyone interested in taking a tour of the facility to do so any Friday morning.

As you know, we began raising concern about the medical care provided at the Detention Center months before Mr. Brown’s death, and we continue to address those concerns in the appropriate manner. Our deputies are sworn to protect the rights of the people they serve. We take that oath seriously, and they will continue to ensure our residents are treated humanely.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.