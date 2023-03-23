SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina comptroller to resign after $3.5B error

FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present...
FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present to his new Chief of Staff James Holly during his introduction at the Budget and Control Board meeting, Aug. 13, 2009, in Columbia, S.C. Pressure is mounting for Eckstrom after a $3.5B accounting error. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)(Mary Ann Chastain | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a $3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.

The state’s chief accountant will leave the elected post he has held for 20 years on April 30, according to a copy of the resignation letter obtained by The Associated Press.

“I have never taken service to the state I love or the jobs to which I have been elected lightly, endeavoring to work with my colleagues, from constitutional officers to members of the General Assembly, to be a strong defender of the taxpayer and a good steward of their hard-earned tax dollars,” Eckstrom wrote in the March 23 letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “They deserve nothing less.”

The blunder’s revelation last month brought mounting scrutiny. House lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry. The Senate panel investigating the error issued a damning report last week that suggested Eckstrom resign or face removal “for willful neglect of duty.”

Senators’ report rested responsibility for the mapping error that began during the state’s transition to a new internal information system solely with Eckstrom. State officials testified that Ecksrom ignored auditors’ yearslong warnings of a “material weakness” in his office and flawed cash reporting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest

Latest News

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called to Waccamaw High School Thursday morning...
Georgetown Co. student accused of bringing weapon to school
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Crews responded Thursday morning just after 5 a.m. to the Archway Academy child development...
PHOTOS: Summerville firefighters battle fire at Archway Academy