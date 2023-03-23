Super Bowl champion Carlos Dunlap honored with parade in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carlos Dunlap returned to the Lowcountry in style.

The Lowcountry native, who won his first Super Bowl championship in his 14th year in the NFL last month, was honored by his alma mater of Fort Dorchester and the city of North Charleston with a parade and ceremony on Thursday morning.

The football star was joined by Fort Dorchester students, some of his former coaches and local politicians including North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

“It was community driven” Dunlap said of his success in the NFL. “Obviously I didn’t get here by myself so I’m not gonna to celebrate by myself”

“Had it not been for my community, I wouldn’t be the person I am today and been able to persevere and accomplish everything I’ve been able to accomplish” Dunlap said.

Dunlap was part of a Kansas City Chiefs roster that won the Super Bowl in Arizona in February. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, who had Dunlap’s high school teammate Robert Quinn on their roster.

While there were several familiar faces on hand, someone who wasn’t there was Dunlap’s father, Carlos Dunlap Sr. who was killed in January of last year when he was struck by a vehicle in North Charleston.

WATCH: @FDpatriots alum @Carlos_Dunlap was honored by his school and the city of North Charleston this morning



Someone who wasn't there was his father who was killed last year



Carlos said he knows his dad is still taking part in the celebration@Live5News pic.twitter.com/7TQ2hGrhmM — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) March 23, 2023

“My dad did not hold back anything on this journey” Dunlap said. “I’m sure he’s celebrating and showing everyone how proud he is...on his journey where he’s at. I know me and my family feel like he’s here today because for this to happen within a year is no coincidence to me.”

Dunlap, who crossed the 100 sack plateau in the NFL last season, said he’s still waiting to make a decision on whether or not he’ll continue his player career in 2023.

