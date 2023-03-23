‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning fire that has devastated a childhood development center in Summerville.

Summerville Fire Department officials said they responded just after 5 a.m. to Archway Academy on Miles Jamison Road.

Assistant Fire Marshall Jeremiah Lee said the first officers to arrive on the scene found the building fully engulfed with fire visible through the roof.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished by just before 6:30 a.m., Lee said, but crews would remain on the scene to work on hot spots.

Lee said the building was a total loss after the fire.

A portion of Miles Jamison Road was closed between Gahagan Road and Old Trolley Road Thursday morning. Crews have not said when that part of the roadway would reopen.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Avoid the area of the 200 block of Miles Jamison Rd. Use and alternate route. SFD working an active incident. #CHSTRAFC #CHSNEWS .@SummervilleSC — Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) March 23, 2023

