SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trident Medical Center participates in national A-fib clinical trial

Part of a national clinical trial to enhance the treatment procedure for patients with atrial...
Part of a national clinical trial to enhance the treatment procedure for patients with atrial fibrillation is taking place here in the Lowcountry.(Trident Medical Center)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Part of a nationwide trial to treat patients with the most common form of heart arrhythmia is beginning in the Lowcountry.

The trial will focus on Atrial fibrillation, a condition in which the heart beats too slow, too fast or in an irregular way.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 12.1 million people in the U.S. will have A-fib in 2030, making it is a very common condition.

Part of that trial is taking place in the Lowcountry at Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Frank Cuoco is the electrophysiologist leading the study at Trident. He’s the only physician in North and South Carolina participating in this clinical trial.

Cuoco says the typical procedure for cardiac ablation to treat A-fib, uses heat and freezing techniques, and takes around two to four hours to complete.

This trial is investigating a new method to achieve the same result, which is correcting an irregular heartbeat.

Cuoco explains that the new method would use an alternative energy source and can better target the heart muscles, while avoiding the structures around it.

“A-fib is so prominent and such a prevalent disease that everyone is working on a solution for it, and this new type of ablation called Pulsed Field Ablation, or PFA, is really where a lot of the focus has been,” Cuoco said.

If approved by the FDA, Cuoco says the new treatment would not only be safer, but it would reduce procedure time to about 30 to 40 minutes.

If you have A-fib, you could potentially qualify for this study or a similar one.

Contact Daniel.Kuraska@hcahealthcare.com to set up a screening.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
Jurors found 46-year-old Derrick Boyd guilty of his third cocaine trafficking offense and...
Summerville man sentenced in 2021 drug arrest
Police say the person is believed to be involved in an assault that happened in the Market...
Officers seek help in identifying person connected to downtown assault

Latest News

The Community Resource Center serves the community through donations from groceries to...
Community center’s expansion will help serve more people, officials say
Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school