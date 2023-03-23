SC Lottery
TSA labels peanut butter as ‘liquid,’ limiting it on planes

The Transportation Security Administration says peanut butter is a liquid, meaning they will...
The Transportation Security Administration says peanut butter is a liquid, meaning they will restrict the size of the container allowed on airplanes.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN/WCSC) - The Transportation Security Administration officially considers peanut butter a liquid.

The agency says that means air passengers won’t be allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post on Tuesday, calling it “a liquid that has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container.”

Peanut butter, the TSA says, fits that description. Because of that, any containers of peanut butter must be 3.4 oz or smaller to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security. He shared the experience on Twitter and it became viral.

Back in December, a TSA officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

