Warmer weather returns to wrap up the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold weather from earlier this week and much warmer weather is here to stay for a little while. Sunshine is expected to warm temperatures into the low 80s inland with 70s along the beaches this afternoon. Dry weather continues tonight with lows in the mid 60s. It will be even warmer on Friday with a mostly sunny sky expected. Highs will reach the mid 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. A cold front will near the area on Saturday increasing the chance of a few showers and storms late in the day. That rain chance will fade but another round of a few showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will remain between 80-85°.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 81.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 83.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.