2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th

By Stetson Miller
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two men from Ohio were sentenced to prison on Thursday for storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th insurrection.

During the sentencing in the Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court, Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each. They were also ordered to serve three years probation, and payment of a $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Both men plead guilty back in December to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Miller and Steiner were brothers-in-law who drove from Ohio to Washington on the morning of January 6th. They attended the stop the steal rally and then stormed the Capitol building. Both were captured on video entering the building, paraded around for 30 minutes before leaving. The memorandum said the two men then went back inside after learning that a rioter was shot by Capitol Police. A few minutes later, they were directed out.

Both Miller and Steiner expressed regret for their actions on January 6th during the hearing.

