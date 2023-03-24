SC Lottery
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.(Macomb County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (Gray News) – Two parents are facing charges in connection to starving their 2-year-old son to death, according to the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 25-year-old Jonathon Creek and 27-year-old Sierra Zaitona allegedly found their son dead in his crib on March 16.

The coroner determined the toddler died of starvation, according to authorities.

Cheek and Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.

The prosecutor’s office said they are both being held under a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether if they are released.

