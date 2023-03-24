SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Airline passenger honored for tackling man in flight attack

In this image provided by the Exeter, N.H., Police Department, Jeff Neil, left, of Exeter,...
In this image provided by the Exeter, N.H., Police Department, Jeff Neil, left, of Exeter, receives a “Citizen Award” from Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Exeter, N.H., for his heroic actions as one of the passengers who helped to restrain a man on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on March 5.(Exeter Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — An airline passenger who helped tackle a man trying stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon was honored Friday by his hometown police department in New Hampshire.

Jeff Neil, a former bouncer who now works for a software company, received the “Citizen Award” for his actions earlier this month, which were caught on video by another passenger.

A man was arrested after a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston. (Source: CNN/GOOGLE EARTH/LISA OLSEN/GETTY IMAGES/U.S. JUSTICE DEPT)

At a ceremony in Exeter, Neil said he doesn’t consider himself a hero but acknowledged the significance of what happened.

“I truly was in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Neil’s wife Libby was sitting with him on the plane. She said she wasn’t surprised he jumped into action.

“We both knew that he would be getting up,” she said.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, Massachusetts, was arrested and accused of attacking a flight attendant and attempting to open the door of United Airlines Flight 2609. The plane was about 45 minutes from Boston when the crew noticed the door handle had been moved out of the fully locked position.

Investigators said Torres admitted knowing that if he opened the door many people would die. He awaits a mental health evaluation.

In the video, Torres can be seen loudly threatening to kill people and promising a “bloodbath” before saying he was “taking over this plane” and stepping into the aisle.

Seated one row back, Neil immediately jumped up and tried to calm Torres and defuse the situation.

Prosecutors say Torres approached two flight attendants and attacked one of them. Neil and several other passengers rushed to the attendant’s aid and tackled Torres, then held him down until the flight got to Boston.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said Neil “exemplified what it means to be both a hero and a leader.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.
Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orange Grove Middle School robotics team prepares for world competition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden addresses Canadian Parliament after talks with Trudeau
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial