Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas

Cadence Masterpool
Cadence Masterpool(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday issued an Amber Alert for Cadence Masterpool, a 14-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Central Texas.

The suspect in the abduction is an Hispanic woman, approximately 18 to 24 years old, DPS said. A name for the suspect was not provided.

The suspect’s vehicle is “likely” a sedan with Mexican license plate GAC-513-C, Texas DPS said. A make and model for the vehicle was not provided.

Masterpool was last seen wearing a low cut black dress tucked into pants, with gray/white leggings, and dark blue Crocs with jewels.

Call 911 immediately if you have information about the teen’s whereabouts or see her.

