Basketball facility coming to N. Charleston aims for positive community impact

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The organization behind a new professional basketball facility in North Charleston hopes it’ll have a big impact on the community.

“The Block” is being built on Meeting Street Road for 2nd through 12th grade athletes. It will be located on Meeting Street Road, near the underpass and right across from Lo-Fi Brewing.

The facility is associated with Dynamic Sports Team, an organization that former NBA Coach Wesley Horne started in Charleston in 2011.

Horne says he isn’t just offering athletic training, but these kids and teens will learn structure, discipline and job readiness training, as well.

The private entity won’t be free to attend, but Horne explains that financial support and scholarship opportunities are available.

He says he wants to be as open to the community as possible, and shuttle services will be available for those without transportation.

“I grew up from a blue collar, rural area in Alabama, a single parent home, so I understand what it takes to get through those challenges and what it takes for the parents and what it takes for what’s available for the kids,” Horne says. “I didn’t have very many resources where I was from, so it’s really important for me to give back and to reach out and to offer more things for the children.”

The Block is on track to open in about eight months.

For more information on the facility and how to get your child involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.